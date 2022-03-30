Island is losing young people 

To the Editor:

I would like to share my thoughts and support for the proposed housing bank article, which will be on all Island town warrants this spring. The coalition to organize and create the wording for this legislation has worked diligently to explain, take suggestions, and modify the proposal. Nothing is perfect, but this a great starting point, and modifications can always be made later.

I do not need to reiterate all the reasons why we need to act as quickly as possible to establish this funding source for low- and moderate-income housing. The free market system will not do it. Income inequities are turning our Island into a seasonal community only, with fewer and fewer year-round residents. Our young people are leaving, and more and more critically needed workers are also leaving, or commuting from the mainland daily.

Please support and vote for this housing bank article to help build the infrastructure needed to maintain and enhance our year-round economy and community.

Richard Toole

Oak Bluffs