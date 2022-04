By Camden Fullin

I hear you everywhere I go.

I hear the sounds of pretty birds in the wild.

And the sounds of butterflies going to buttercups.

The sounds of bees and the sounds of people.

And the sounds of you.

Camden Fullin is a second grade student at the Tisbury School. This is her first published poem.

