Gravel gardening

Join Andrew Bunting, vice president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, as he discusses the transformation of his front yard into a gravel garden. The virtual presentation takes place on Tuesday, April 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Bunting will cover how the garden was designed, details of the installation process, and how he went about plant selection and follow-up care. The Zoom presentation is $10 for members of the public, and free for Polly Hill Arboretum members. Email info@pollyhillarboretum.org, or call 508-693-9426, for more information.