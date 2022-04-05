Oak Bluffs: Just in the nick of time

“A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.” –Albert Einstein.

I may have mentioned spring a touch early a few weeks ago, but the buds are now actually appearing on the trees and shrubs, and the pinkletinks on Farm Pond are singing, plus the temperatures are over 50° every day, so I think we’ve arrived, folks!

In that other welcome sign of spring, restaurants and shops are starting to reopen. Why does it always seem like it’s just in the nick of time?

Last Wednesday I took a little trip to the big city, I mean the little city (Boston), for a welcome change of scenery. We visited the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, which is an amazing experience if you have not been there before! The central courtyard garden is a fabulous sight for winter-weary eyes. Even though we were too early for the April hanging nasturtiums, the vibrant colors and textures, statuary, and mosaic tilework were an explosion for the senses. That evening we attended a concert at the Berklee Performing Arts Center by Christone (“Kingfish”) Ingram. He is a 23-year-old blues guitarist and singer from Mississippi with an excellent band; it was a great show. He is about to start a world tour — I have a feeling everyone is going to know his name soon!

On the way home, I was lucky to run into Kaya Seiman at the bus station. Kaya is in her freshman year at Simmons University, and she was on her way home to Oak Bluffs to see the high school musical “Les Misérables.” I had fun catching up with her, and I love that Vineyard kids always come back to support their friends.

You might have seen Kaya’s mom, Gina Patti, out at Five Corners last weekend, standing up with the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association for the future of education on M.V. Our Island educators deserve a fair wage, and the MVEA is raising awareness of the realities they are facing. We all know the challenges our teachers overcame for our children during COVID, and even now. It is time for us to support them! Teachers’ wages and health insurance have been the subject of much debate between the M.V. School Committee and the Teachers Union. Support our educators by being informed, and stand up with them at Five Corners again this Saturday, April 9.

With good timing for spring cleaning season, the Oak Bluffs library is offering a virtual class for those of us who are, shall we say, organizationally challenged. “Organizing for the Rest of Us” will be presented on April 14 at 7 pm. Decluttering expert, and self-proclaimed recovering slob, Dana K. White breaks it down to bite-size organizing strategies we can really use. Her podcast is called “A Slob Comes Clean.”

The Zoom link is on the library website.

Other offerings at the library include a book talk with cookbook author Cathy Barrow and “Cook the Vineyard” editor Susie Middleton on April 7, about Barrow’s new book, “Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish.” On April 9, enjoy a Saturday Storytime in the morning for ages 1-6, and a live piano concert in the lobby by composer Margin Alexander from 3 to 4 pm.

On April 12, early risers can grab your coffee and join “Grab a Pencil Club” at 6:30 am. You will travel via Zoom across the globe, and sketch while watching live scenes unfold. No suitcase needed! “Curbside Crafts” continues on April 13 with Tissue Paper Eggs, and story time is at 10:30.

Housing is one of our most critical issues, and the lack of affordable housing is having an impact on every aspect of our lives. The Coalition to Create the MV Housing Bank has brought people together across the island to put a plan of action in front of the voters at town meetings and town ballots next week. You can see the details at ccmvhb.org. We truly need action on this issue to preserve our way of life as Islanders.

O.B. town meeting is Tuesday, April 12, at 7 pm, at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center.

On Thursday, April 14, we vote in our town election at the library, from 10 am to 7pm. There are many important issues on the town warrant this year, including the MV Housing Bank. You can prepare by seeing the warrant articles at oakbluffsma.gov.

April birthdays include Guinevere Rebello on April 8, and Donnie Combra, Richard Giordano, and Kelley Metell on the 9th. Sandy Ciciora, Tevin Araujo, and Ray Moreis all celebrate on April 10. Happy birthday to Carleen Cordwell and Diane St. Pierre on April 11, to Michael Rebello on the 12th, and Jill Reidell on the 13th.

