Tisbury: Town meeting is on Tuesday, April 12

Heard on Main Street: Have you noticed? Experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it.

Next Monday, April 11, is this season’s final Monday Night Movie. This time you can enjoy Esther Williams and Red Skelton in “Neptune’s Daughter.” Showtime is 6 pm at the M.V. Playhouse. Cost is $5 cash. This event was a real treat for me this spring. I’d forgotten that I used to enjoy it. And the timing was good this year: Not crowded with too many people, and remarkable movies.

Don’t forget: Town meeting is on Tuesday, April 12, at 7 pm in the Tisbury School Gym. The gym is still there. And the town has some important matters to decide.

Thanks to the Vineyard Haven library: At 10:30 am next Thursday, April 14, Janet Skeslien Charles will be on Zoom from Paris to talk about her new novel, “The Paris Library.” The story is based on the actions of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris in World War II.

In 1939, young Odile Souchet seems to have the perfect life with her handsome beau, a police officer, and a dream job at the American Library in Paris. When the Nazis march into the city, the librarians join the Resistance with the best weapon: books. Switch in 1983 to small-town Montana: Lily is a lonely teenager looking for adventure. Her interest is piqued by her elderly neighbor, Odile. As Lily uncovers more about her neighbor’s past, she finds that they share a love of language, the same longings, and the same jealousy, never suspecting that a dark secret from the past connects them. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for more.

“Organizing for the Rest of Us” will be on Zoom on Thursday, April 14, at 7 pm. The Zoom link:

bit.ly/OBorganizing. Are you like me? Want to keep your kitchen counter clean, but aren’t ready to toss the toaster? Need to find the kids’ socks, but not looking to buy clear bins? Decluttering expert and self-proclaimed recovering slob Dana K. White offers ideas to make great strides with minimal effort in every room. She offers home management strategies to help us understand a few things. Changing how we think about clutter is the first step to getting rid of it. The basics of organization for people who don’t like to organize. How to get a grip on laundry and dishes. Why real-life decluttering requires fewer hours than we imagined.

Fans of Dana’s podcast, “A Slob Comes Clean,” which has been downloaded 9 million times, will treasure this resource. With her lighthearted approach, Dana provides bite-size, workable solutions to break through every organizational struggle you have — for good! This is a joint program with Island libraries.

Did you know that you can join the Chess Club for a casual chess game on Saturdays from 2 to 3:45 pm, upstairs in the Oak Bluffs library conference room? Sometimes there’s a Scrabble player or two as well.

Missing good music? The M.V. Chamber Music Society invites you to the Edgartown library on Saturday, April 23, for a concert at 3 pm, featuring cellist Eunghee Cho playing with pianist Jung-A-Bang and violinist Zenas Hsu. The MVCMS has more plans for three summer programs on July 17 and 24, as well as August 7.

I’m hoping for a visit from my son soon. Seems forever since I’ve seen him. Well, I know it is a long time, because he plans to bring my Christmas presents. That will be fun because it isn’t as good to open them on Zoom when what you want on a holiday is to hear and see the grandchildren as well.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out to Debbie Eggers and Allan Davey on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: The hardness of the butter is proportional to the softness of the bread.