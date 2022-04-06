How about a cruise ship to house workers?

To the Editor:

Think outside the box to solve issues that are common with limited build options due to availability and price. We all want and respect the beauty this Island provides. I have been a “wash-ashore” since the ’90s, and still respect the values of the community and the focus on maintaining a balanced life for all.

With this said, have you considered a solution for seasonal staffing? This option can support the working community. What about a retired cruise ship? Not today’s oversize monsters. Something more classic, yet functional.

Just a thought!

Gerald Horan

Edgartown