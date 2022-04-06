Masters compete in New England event

The Martha’s Vineyard Masters swim team traveled to WPI University for the 2022 New England LMSC Short Course (Yards) Championships this past weekend. The event, normally at Harvard University, has not happened since 2019 due to the pandemic. With just five swimmers participating for the Vineyard, the Island team came in 14th place out of 37 teams. Points were awarded by place within gender and age group.



The meet’s first event was the 500 freestyle, with father and son Jonathan Chatinover and Keith Chatinover swimming in the same heat. Youth defeated experience by 24 seconds (6:12 to 6:26), with Keith doing his best time, 24 seconds faster than his best high school time. Leslie Craven also swam the 500 in 6:26, getting third place.



Noah Froh, swimming with the Vineyard for the first time, set a team masters’ record in the 100 free (54.06). He also had great swims in the 50 fly and 50 free, and a first-place in the 100 breast. In total, Noah had a first, two fourths, and a sixth-place finish.



Leslie Craven had a strong meet, swimming five events and finishing with three seconds (200 free, 200 fly, and 1650 free), a third (500 free), and a fourth (100 fly). Greg Mone was only able to stay for one individual event, but that was a team record and first-place finish in the 200 breast (2:32.73). Keith Chatinover set personal bests in all seven events he entered. He won the 200 individual medley (IM) in 2:36.55, and also swam the 100 breast (second), 500 free (third), 100 individual medley (fourth), and 50 free and 100 free (fifth).



Greg, Keith, Jonathan, and Noah swam the Vineyard’s only relay (400 freestyle, with each swimmer swimming 100 yards). The relay finished third, with a time of 4:00.08. Greg and Noah were both sub-minute, with Noah anchoring the relay in a blistering 53.21.



Jonathan Chatinover was the busiest of the swimmers, competing in 11 individual events. He won five events (500 free, 200 IM, 200 breast, 200 free, and 1650 free), had three seconds (100 breast, 400 IM, and 50 breast), a fifth in the 100 IM, and two sixths (200 back and 100 back). Aging up into the 60-64 age bracket, Jonathan had the most points in his age group.



Rainy Goodale swam in five individual events, winning the three breaststroke events (50, 100, and 200), finishing second in the 100 IM and third in the 50 fly. She also swam on two winning relays.



Special mention to seasonal Vineyarder Sue Jensen (who swims for the Charles River Masters), who broke a New England record in the 200 fly (2:54.87), which was one of her five first-place finishes (including the 50 fly, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM). Sue and Rainy will go to the U.S. Masters National Championships in San Antonio, April 28 to May 1.

The Martha’s Vineyard Masters Swim Team is based at the YMCA. Any person 18 years and older is eligible to join the masters program and compete.