MVYBL wraps up second week

1 of 2

It was another exciting week of hoops at the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Basketball League. Good times, friendly competition, close games and a buzzer-beater were just a sample of the events of the week.

Tuesday, March 29

Purple 54, Lime 30: Purple’s Kamel Timmons’ 24 points were too much for the shorthanded Lime to overcome. For Lime, T.J. Lett scored 12, while Charlie Porterfield added seven.

Orange 50, Green 46: Nico Arroyo scored 15 and Patrick Ward contributed 10 points to lift Orange over Green for their first win of the season. Kaio DaCosta and Porter Mohanke each scored 13 in the loss.

Blue 60, Red 56: In a back-and-forth game that came down to the wire, Xavier Clarke’s and Toby Roberts’ 17 points each gave the Blue team the win. Nate Story had a monster game in the loss, scoring 37 points.

Thursday, March 31

Purple 43, Orange 38: Kamel Timmons scored 10, and Josh Pereira and Sam Zack each scored seven, in the win. For Orange, freshman Jack Engler kept the game close with 15 points, followed by Barrett Oliver with eight.

Lime 61, Red 56: Josh Lake’s sharpshooting resulted in 17 points, while Delilah Oliver and Josie Welch each scored five points in the win. For Red, Nate Story added 22 points, but the real story of the night was the contribution of middle school phenom Jacoby Light, who scored 16 points.

Green 51, Blue 50: Green came back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to win the game on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Jesse Yacubian. Jesse scored a game-high 14 points, and Nick Cranston chipped in eight points in the win. Blue got strong contributions from the freshmen trio of Otis Forrester, Xavier Clarke, and Piper Blau who scored 12, 10, and five, respectively.