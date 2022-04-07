Court report: March 21 – April 1

March 21

Eric Trafas, Oak Bluffs; DOB 01/26/1960, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

Timothy A. Higgins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 09/15/1983, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

March 24

Guilherme J. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 02/27/1999, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Savio Menegazzo, Edgartown; DOB 01/27/1995, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, failing to stop/yield: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by 04/27/2022.

Fabricio Da Silva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 01/25/1988, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Reinaldo Mota, Vineyard Haven; DOB 04/04/1976, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, use of electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: to be dismissed upon court payment of $100.

Patrick G. Morera, Vineyard Haven; DOB 09/08/1998, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100.

Guilherme J. Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 02/27/1999, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

March 25

Kelli Pecararo, Oak Bluffs; DOB 05/14/1970, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sophia Sobel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 04/03/1994, leaving the scene of the crime, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

March 28

Sarah B. Rubick, West Tisbury; DOB 11/02/1980, driving under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation, speeding, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

William S. Sanfilippo, Oak Bluffs; DOB 07/30/1964, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Protase E. Woodford Jr., Tisbury; DOB 12/01/1962, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court costs by 06/17/2022.

Luis M. Perdomo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 07/15/1988, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing with bail set at $500 and further conditions of staying away and no contact with the alleged victim (daughter) until discovery compliance and jury selection investigation is completed. A safety plan is in place.

Sabrina Oliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 02/18/2000, crosswalk violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by 04/29/2022.

Scott K. Southworth, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/30/1965, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Mark E. Colby, Oak Bluffs; DOB 06/15/1959, attempt to commit a crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

Danae A. Vlaskovic (Finley), Oak Bluffs; DOB 08/08/1989, abandoned motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by 05/13/2022.

April 1

Edward H. Tuzik, Edgartown; DOB 10/14/1968, assault on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing with bail set at $200 and further conditions of staying away and no contact with the alleged victim.

William A. Yearwood, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/12/1940, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.