Real Estate Transactions: March 28 to April 1

EDGARTOWN

March 28, Brian J. Corey, trustee of Coffins Island Home Trust, sold 1 Coffins Field Road to Joseph L. Monteiro, Emily W. Monteiro, and Elizabeth W. Weedon for $1,465,000.

March 29, Millers Unlimited Properties LLC sold 69 Marthas Road to Mark L. Greene and Pamela B. Greene for $2,895,000.

March 30, William E. Rice Jr., and Maureen R. Rice sold 9 Briggs Road to Boseo Holdings LLC for $11,000,000.

March 30, Leslie A. Look and Christopher S. Look III, trustees of 8 Jernegan Avenue Realty Trust, sold 8 Jernegan Avenue, 11 Tenth St. South, and 15 Tenth St. South to Leslie A. Look and Christopher S. Look III for $1.

March 31, HPI Partners I. Inc. sold 44 Meetinghouse Way to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $400,000.

March 31, Ellen A. Harley sold 19 Old Farms Trail to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $4,200,000.

March 31, Ellen A. Harley sold 40 Meetinghouse Way to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $4,200,000.

March 31, Ellen A. Harley and Edwin W. Harley, trustees of Amended & Restated Edwin W. Harley Revocable Trust, sold 25 Old Farms Trail to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $700,000.

TISBURY

March 31, Alaric K. Swift and the Estate of Catherine M. Swift sold 369 Main St. to Christine Redfern and Don A. Kass for $1,145,500.

April 1, Christopher Magee sold 24 Carrolls Way to Millers Unlimited Properties LLC for $905,000.