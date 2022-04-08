Real Estate Confidential: Step one, dig a hole

1 of 7

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

If you’re ready to make the move to a home on Martha’s Vineyard, you will be deciding whether you want to buy a home that’s already on the market or to build a new one. Since the supply of homes available for sale today is low, you’re willing to consider either avenue. While home builders are doing everything they can to construct more houses and help narrow the supply shortage, they’re also facing delays due to factors outside of their control, including supply chain issues and a skilled labor shortage, although March economic reports show some good news in both areas.

And what about where? Each town has its own character and each has different building bylaws to consider. Some of the rules to consider based on your wants and needs include the number of bedrooms on a lot. Because Martha’s Vineyard has a single-source aquifer, the bedroom counts are a big concern. They are based on lot size and often on location, particularly for waterfront land.

Martha’s Vineyard has two very distinctive areas, each with three towns. The up-Island and more rural towns are Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury. The down-Island, more commercial, towns are Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown. Aquinnah is widely known for its peaceful beauty, stunning clay cliffs, and pristine beaches. The visual trademark of Chilmark might well be the stone walls that wind their way through rolling fields and forests. West Tisbury is rural and unspoiled, with stone walls, farms, and horses. Edgartown is full of waterfront vistas, beautiful homes on the forest’s edge, and spacious inland properties, including grand, nineteenth century, whaling captains’ homes. Oak Bluffs is known for grand Victorians and small “gingerbread” cottages, plus incredible ocean vistas and an active nightlife. Vineyard Haven offers inland property with lots of backyard space, or waterfront homes complete with an ocean breeze, as well as the Island’s year-round business community.

Dudley Street in West Chop offers a rare opportunity to build in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods on Martha’s Vineyard. Tucked away just off of Franklin Street is this newly formed lot. All of the engineering work has been completed. The lot has been cleared and staked. Electric, water, and cable have been brought to the property. The current septic design, when approved, will allow for a home with up to 6 bedrooms. A quiet, peaceful location in a wooded area while still close to the ferry, town, and more. Take a morning stroll around the “chop” to the West Chop Lighthouse, through West Chop Woods, over to Mink Meadows Golf Club, or a half-mile to the beaches on Vineyard Sound.

One of the more surprising building opportunities is the lot at 31 Llewellyn Way in Edgartown. There are not many lots that afford so much privacy or options in a down-Island town. This 10-acre parcel of land offers a combination of beautiful open meadows and mature trees surrounding the perimeter. The property abuts over 5 acres of pristine conservation land with ponds and walking trails. Town water and wastewater will allow for construction of a new compound of 7 bedrooms with a 3-car carriage house, 20 x 50 ft. pool, spa, and detached pool house with a bedroom.

With a 200-foot beach and a private dock, the waterfront lot at 77 North Neck on Chappy has opportunities most can only dream about. Set on Chappaquiddick’s North Neck, this private multi-acre waterfront property features a gentle rolling landscape that stretches to meet the water’s edge. The unobstructed views expand to Edgartown Harbor and Nantucket Sound – and the westerly exposure is perfect for spectacular evening sunsets. This is an unparalleled opportunity to build your signature waterfront home with a potential for 9 bedrooms in this most magical setting on Chappaquiddick.

The Smith Hollow Farm subdivision in Edgartown has one of its last available lots at 9 Hollow Way. This is a private, upscale development with large lots, paved roads, mail delivery, and open-space common areas adding beauty, privacy, and convenience. Located on a dead-end cul-de-sac on a private road. Close to exceptional trails, Felix Neck Sanctuary, Caroline Tuthill Preserve, Farm Neck Golf Club, the State Forest, and many beautiful beaches. This is one of the last remaining buildable lots in Smith Hollow Farm.

