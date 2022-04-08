Wind ops facility going on Dunn land

A Vineyard Wind operations and maintenance facility previously planned for Packer family land on the Lagoon Pond side of Beach Road is now being planned for a portion of the old Hinckley Hardware site.

Developer Sam Dunn told The Times he is both selling land and providing architectural services for the project, which is formally called an offshore wind operations and maintenance marine support building (O&M Building).

A project narrative provided to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s land use planning committee indicates a 52 residential unit development previously proposed by Dunn’s company, Harborwood LLC, for the same site is “on hold and may not be revived in the future.”

“The O&M building is being designed and constructed to serve as a central hub for operating and maintaining the proposed offshore wind farm,” the narrative states. “It will contain offices, storage for spare parts and other maintenance materials, movement technicians, and other support facilities.”

Vineyard Wind Technical Development manager Jack Arruda couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on why the building location was moved. Vineyard Wind spokesman Andrew Doba deferred comment until Monday.

Ralph Packer, owner of the original site, said his property couldn’t accommodate all the architectural elements needed for the building and Dunn’s land was a better fit for those.

The narrative indicates the building’s new location will be “convenient” to the planned wind farm terminal just up Beach Road.

That terminal, which will be on Packer family land and situated adjacent to Packer family barge operations, will host two offshore maintenance vessels. Vineyard Wind is on deck to be the first tenant of the terminal.

Tisbury’s select board unanimously approved a project proposal for that terminal on March 30. The board approval followed approval from Tisbury’s conservation commission.

Among the conditions the conservation commission placed on the terminal project were restrictions meant to reduce light pollution.

In addition to the terminal and O&M building, Vineyard Wind has a helicopter facility in the works at a hangar at Martha’s Vineyard Airport.