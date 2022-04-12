Aquinnah: Many hands make light work

The beachgrass planting that took place on Lobsterville Beach this past Saturday was a grand success. Twenty thousand stems of beachgrass were planted to help slow the erosion of the dunes. Many hands make light work, and many hands were available, causing Bret Stearns, director of natural resources for the tribe, to quip, “If I had known this many people were going to show up, I would’ve ordered 40,000.” Nice job, everyone, and thank you to the organizers and Quitsa Cuisine for providing refreshment.

Joan LeLacheur will be having an open studio sale of her ocean jewelry on Saturday, April 16, from 11 am to 6 pm. There will be many fresh designs for spring and summer. Joanie’s studio is at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah. You can call her at 508-645-9954, or text 508-939-1691, to schedule an appointment.

Upcoming events at the library include the Afterschool Club, happening on Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. This Tuesday, April 19, at 5 pm, there will be an author talk: Victoria Wright will discuss her new novel, “One Deep Breath,” the final novel in her Evie Prince trilogy. The book tells the story of a self-made woman’s journey to remember her truth and to create the life she desires. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link. Starting Tuesday, April 19, at 10:30 am, Laura will lead parents/caregivers and children in a “Little Bird” music class outside. Bring a blanket, musical instrument (if you have one), and a little stuffed animal. Email jmtejcek@clamsnet.org to register. The next meeting of the Aquinnah Library Book Group will be held on Thursday, April 21, at 3 pm to discuss “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register.

This Friday from 7 to 9 pm, Pathways will host the first of three music evenings before the end of its winter–spring seasonal residency at the Chilmark Tavern. Friday’s performance features a solo program by Douglas Brush on classical guitar, followed by the ensemble Lake of Autumn, with Anthony Esposito, Al Horowitz, and Noah Maxner, performing original music. Gather from 6:30 pm at the Pathways space for conversation. Music starts at 7 pm, and everyone is welcome. On Tuesday, April 19, from 7 to 9 pm, Pathways presents “Tuesday Writing & Poetry Series: Sea-Faring Stories, Shanties & Ocean-Loving Poetry.” This is its last Tuesday writing and poetry series event for the season at the Chilmark Tavern.

The town of Aquinnah is hiring for two positions. The first is a full-time treasurer. This is a full-time, benefited position that could begin immediately, or no later than July 1, 2022. Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to, preparing of biweekly payroll, benefit administration, catalogue receipts receivables, prepare deposits; post to municipal software; transmit and reconcile receipts monthly with tax collector and accountant. The full job description is on the town website. If interested, submit résumé to Jeffrey Madison, Aquinnah Town Administrator, 955 State Road, Aquinnah, MA 02535 or townadministrator@aquinnah-ma.gov.

The second job is with the Aquinnah Police Department; they are looking for a traffic officer. If interested, you must have a high school diploma or equivalent, have an active Massachusetts driver’s license, and must pass a CORI background check. CPR and First Responder training preferred, but not required, as the department will provide training if needed. Contact Sgt. Paul Manning at pmanning@aquinnahpolice.us or at 508-645-2313 for an application. The application deadline is coming up on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum’s new exhibit, “Wampum: Stories from the Shells of Native America,” opened at the museum last week. Stop by to learn more about the history of the Wampanoag people and view the incredible wampum belt at the heart of the exhibit. The exhibit was created by the Indigenous creative production company SmokeSygnals, and tells the story of Wampanoag Native America. The exhibit will run through May 8.

Thanks, Pathways, for hosting a great dance party on Saturday night. I haven’t gone out dancing in I don’t know how long, and it felt great to be on a dance floor shaking it with friends. Happy birthday to Louise Petersiel and Lexie Roth, both April 14, and to Carole Vandal, April 16.