Chilmark: Flags flying around town

Daffodils continue to delight and brighten our world. There are many more Ukrainian flags flying around town. Chrysal Parrot started making flags; if you want one, see flagsforpeace.com. I did go dancing at Pathways, and had a blast on Saturday night, running into so many friends I have not seen unmasked in two or so years. I highly recommend the DJ/MC of the evening, dcrose34@gmail.com or 774-563-3395, in case you throw a dance party or event. On Sunday morning, I was disappointed to find no croissants left before 10 am at Grey Barn, however I will say my family has been enjoying the bread CSA, and getting to try new varieties that have not yet made it to the regular bread schedule.

Check our local listings for holiday services, egg hunts, and more.

Mark your calendar: The annual town meeting is Monday, April 25, at 7 pm. The annual town election will be held Wednesday, April 27; polls are open from noon to 8 pm at the community center. Last day and hour for mailing in an absentee ballot is 5 pm, Thursday, April 21. Last day and hour to apply for an in-person absentee ballot is noon, Tuesday, April 26. More info at chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk.

The cemetery committee is looking for a new member. If you or someone you know is interested, you can learn more from Laurisa Rich at tolaurisa@yahoo.com. All you have to do is write in your or someone else’s name on the annual town election ballot.

North Tabor Farm has chickens in the freezer if you’re looking for local-raised, plus a lot of organic veggies, including their own shiitakes; and enjoy a book from their little lending library out front on the porch table. Stop by Mermaid Farm for seedlings and so much more. Beetlebung Farm stand is open weekends only this month. Eggs and lamb available at Allen Farm.

I ran into Colin Ruel and Nettie Kent of Ruel Gallery in Menemsha. They are looking for someone to work in the gallery starting in May. Please contact them at info@ruelgallery.com. Learn more about the gallery at ruelgallery.com.

If you can’t keep up with what’s going on with MVBLM, you can subscribe to the YouTube channel at bit.ly/MVBLMvids. Vigils continue online Sunday, May 1, at 10:30 am. In-person vigils at the Chilmark library lawn resume May 29. Learn more at mvblm.org.

Head to MVRHS on Wednesday, April 14, from 6 to 7:30 pm for Brazilian Culture Night — enjoy food, music, dance and more. All are welcome to come and learn, free.

Native Earth Teaching Farm offers a half-day Wednesday and/or Saturday farm camp program from 9 am to 1 pm, weather permitting, to do chores, projects, and art. Sliding scale and barter available. Dress for the weather, and bring snack and lunch. For more info, call 508-645-3304.

Pathways Arts Tuesday Writer’s Series hosts poet Gail Mazur on April 12 at 7 pm. Mazur, founder of Blacksmith House Poetry Series in Harvard Square, reads from her new book of poems, “Land’s End: New and Selected Poems,” from the University of Chicago. On Friday, April 15 from 7 to 9 pm, enjoy Pathways music series with classical guitarist Douglas Brush, who debuts his first solo performance; plus Lake of Autumn, a small ensemble dedicated to composing, recording, and performing original music. They will perform selections from their album, “Conundrum Cycle,” arranged for strings and percussion; group members include Anthony Esposito, Al Horowitz, and Noa Maxner. Gallery hours are Tuesdays 11 am to 6:30 pm, and Friday to Sunday 11 am to 5 pm. Check out pathwaysmv.org for more info, program Zoom links, and other inspiration.

The Chilmark library virtually hosts author Janet Skeslien Charles on Thursday, April 14, at 10:30 am to speak about her latest historical fiction, “The Paris Library.” To register for this program, email amyandreasson@clamsnet.org. On Saturday, April 16, at 11 am, learn about “Raising Laying Hens and Meat Birds” with Kaila Allen-Posin of Allen Farm. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. The Afterschool Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm in the Meeting Room. In-person Storytime has returned, Saturdays at 11 am. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help or assistance, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.