Pathways Arts presents classical guitarist Douglas Brush, who debuts his first solo appearance on Friday, April 15. From 7 to 9 pm, Brush will perform Scarlatti’s Allegro, Bach’s Sarabande, and many other classical compositions. Lake of Autumn, a small concert ensemble, will perform original music alongside Brush. Contact Tanya Augoustinos at 508-645-9098 for more information. Gather for a 6:30 pm conversation ahead of the event. Free to the public.