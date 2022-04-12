Cribbage results

Twenty-two members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club got together on Wednesday and played our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

The results were:

First place, Tony Rezendes with a grand slam 12/6 +60 card

Second place, David Pothier with a 10/5 +69 card

Third place, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +65 card

Fourth place, Mike Smith with a 9/4 +33 card

Fifth place, Suzanne Cioffi with a 8/4 +51 card



There were a total of five skunks (winning a game by more than 30 points). Six participants scored 24-point hands.

If you like cribbage and you can play a game in 20 minutes, please come and check us out. We play Wednesday nights at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown and we start at 6 pm sharp.