Edgartown: That small-town bond

Thank you to everyone for your kind words about my column last week, and about my dad in general. It’s times like this when living in a small, close-knit community is wonderful. While there are things about the Vineyard that we could all complain about, we still have that small-town bond here, and help each other get through the tough stuff. I have enjoyed hearing everyone’s stories about Pop, and my heart is full knowing that so many people cared so much for him.

Next week is school vacation week, so be prepared to see lots of kids around. Drive slowly and carefully. With weather getting nicer and businesses opening up, like the DQ, kids are likely to be everywhere.

Easter is upon us this coming weekend. For us as kids, Easter meant a trip off-Island overnight to stay in the Holiday Inn and swim. This year, for the first time in a long time, I notice, and have a heightened sense of the renewal that the Easter season is about historically. I’m not religious, but I do have a sense of serenity this year that I don’t recall feeling before. At any rate, activities abound this weekend to celebrate.

St. Andrew’s Church is holding an egg hunt on Saturday at 9 am at the Rectory, with 500 eggs to find. All are welcome. Other egg hunts are happening at the Tabernacle, courtesy of the Oak Bluffs library, from 10:30 am until 11 on Saturday. And the FARM Institute is holding its egg hunt at 9:30. This hunt has four separate hunts based on age, and is $5 for nonmembers, free for members. And Island Alpaca is having a hunt as well, at 11 am. The fee for this one is $10.

As for more traditional events, Easter Sunday services, St. Andrew’s Church and Grace Church are offering services at 8 am and 10 am, while the Federated Church is offering a sunrise service at 6:30 am on the Mayhew Parsonage lawn, as well as a traditional service at 10 am at the Meetinghouse.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Melinda Rabbitt DeFeo, Nancy Bruguiere Morris, and Beth Kaeka on April 9, Rose Walsh on April 10, Megan McDonald and Pam Cassidy on April 12, Paula Smith on April 13, Lindsey Mercier Welch on April 16, and my wonderful sister-in-law Meg Archer, also on April 16.

The Edgartown library has some offerings for next week for kids and adults. You can check out its calendar at edgartownlibrary.org. They are offering everything from crafts for Earth Day to a cooking class with Chef Look, and music with the M.V. Chamber Music Society Piano Trio.

The annual Edgartown School Eighth Grade Auction is back after a two-year hiatus. It looks like this fundraiser for the trip to D.C. will be a potluck silent auction at the P.A. Club on May 6. Details still need to be ironed out, but I’ll fill you in soon. In the meantime, mark your calendar so you can join in the fun.

That’s about all I’ve got this week. People are out and about, shops are opening, and our sleepy town is waking up again. It’s nice to see. It seems like it has been a rough winter. I feel like I’ve been saying that for the past three winters. Ugh. Here’s to spring. Have a great week. If you are traveling, I wish you safe travels. If you are staying put, maybe I will see you out and about. Have a great week.