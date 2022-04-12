Oak Bluffs: “It’s not that cold!”

“In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside 24 hours.” –Mark Twain

Mark Twain must have been in New England when he said that! I lose count of the types of weather we have in a day, but I counted about 10 different birds at my feeders this week — they have been very busy and very loud.

In another sign of spring, I ran into Kathy Laskowski on Tuckernuck Avenue, back from her winter in Vermont, and looking for someone to “dip” with her. The definition of “dip” is: Jump into the water at the Inkwell, scream a few times, run out, and then smile and say, “It’s not that cold!” She told me the water temp is 45°, and I told her to have fun!

This is a busy week, with town meetings and elections happening, holidays coming on the weekend, and school vacation next week. Oh, and a full moon!

The full Pink Moon rises on April 16. This moon was named after a beautiful wildflower that blooms in April, and is native to eastern North America, known as pink moss phlox.

Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the Hebrews’ liberation from slavery and exodus from Egypt, begins on Friday, April 15, and will be celebrated until April 23. It begins with the first Seder at sundown on Friday, a special family meal rich with traditions and specific foods. During Passover, only unleavened bread can be eaten, to remember the haste and the hardship of the journey from Egypt. In current times, it means that I may be lucky enough to have some of Eve Heyman’s matzo ball soup, which she claims can cure anything, and I believe her! Wishing Happy Pesach to all celebrating Passover!

Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 17. The date of Easter is determined by the date of the Paschal moon, which is the first full moon after the spring equinox (March 21). This can happen in March or April — this year that moon happens on April 16. Easter is called a “movable feast” for this reason. When I was young, I heard that phrase, and I thought it was because some years Easter dinner was at our house, other years it might be at Aunt Helen’s or Cousin Kathleen’s. The date of Passover is also tied to the Paschal moon, which explains why Easter and Passover are usually close on the calendar. Happy Easter to those celebrating!

The Alpaca Farm is holding its first annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. Preregister for 11 am or 1 pm, and then hop through the fields to collect treat-filled eggs (bring your own bag or basket). You can spend some quality time with the alpacas, and see the babies. Visit bit.ly/IAEasterEggs, or call 508-693-5554.

The Oak Bluffs library Spring Egg Hunt will take place at the Tabernacle on Saturday, April 16, at 10:30 am. Bring your own basket. Rain date is April 23. Note that it is NOT at the library, it is in Trinity Park, on the grounds of the Tabernacle

“Wampum: Stories from the Shells of Native America” is at the M.V. Museum, making its North American debut here after touring across England as part of a commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s voyage. This exhibit tells the story of cultural preservation from the indigenous perspective, and through powerful pieces of traditional art — including a 1,000-bead wampum belt. The exhibit is up from April 8 to May 8; don’t miss it!

The MVRHS Minnesingers embark on their performance tour of Austria and Germany on April 16. They will tour historical sites, perform in beautiful cathedrals, and come home with stories to tell. Wishing them a wonderful time!

School vacation is next week, April 18 – 22. There are activities throughout the week at the library, including a Nature Scavenger hunt throughout the library all week. The Family Center will be offering programs for little ones, and it’s also a great time to get out on the trails and beaches before the busy season begins.

Over at the Senior Center, they are excited to announce that exercise classes are back IN PERSON. They are using modified COVID protocols, and limiting numbers; masks are optional. Check the schedule, or call Rose at 508-693-4509.

April says Happy birthday to Jenny Seward on the 16th, Megan Briere on the 18th, and our favorite dancer, Mark Baird, on the 19th. On the 20th, we send balloons to Matt Leonard.

