Real Estate Transactions: April 4 to 8

EDGARTOWN

April 5, Dana Newell Stoddard, also known as Dana Stoddard, sold 81 Thirteenth Street North to Dennis B. Ford for $1,378.12.

April 7, Marianne Dolan sold 29 Clevelandtown Road to Michael F. Devlin and Catherine Devlin for $3,455,000.

April 7, RT Enterprises LLC sold 107 Washque Avenue to Dominick D’Agostino for $6,250,000.

April 8, Carolyn A. Flynn sold 249 West Tisbury Road to Robyn L. Birdwell and Mark S. Fixley for $1,400,000.

OAK BLUFFS

April 4, Jonathan M. Gopen sold 11 Chacama Path to Marcia G. Desousa for $1,300,000.

April 8, Verity Parris sold 52 Church Ave. to Paul Adolf Schulz III, trustee of Paul Schulz & Jessica Cushman Family Trust, for $1,325,000.

WEST TISBURY

April 5, Richard A. Cascarino and Constance A. Goodwin sold 8 Oak Knoll Road to Max Masucci, trustee of Masucci Family Trust, for $1,605,000.