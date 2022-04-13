YMCA receives $5,000 donation 

The YMCA in Oak Bluffs received a check for $5,000 from Mone Insurance and Arbella Insurance, according to a press release. Pamela Silvia presented the big check to the YMCA staff as a representative of Mone Insurance on March 25.

YMCA marketing and development coordinator Rachel Serwa said Mone Insurance has been a benefactor of the YMCA since before the nonprofit merged with the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena. The donation will help the YMCA’s general functions, such as helping to keep program fees down.

“We’re just incredibly grateful for our community donations, and we’re lucky to be on an Island that finds community to be so important. We also get a lot of support from our local businesses, like the Mones,” Serwa said.