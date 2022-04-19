30th annual beach cleanup

Join fellow Islanders out on the beach on Saturday, April 23, from 10 am to 12 pm, for the 30th annual Earth Day beach cleanup with the Vineyard Conservation Society. It’s a fun-filled day of community action, with local families and friends picking up trash and beautifying at one of 25 beaches across the Island. Volunteers will be there with bags and gloves, or you can bring your own. There will be a party to follow up the hard work and celebrate Earth Day at 2 pm at the Oak Bluffs Sailing Camp. Save the coolest, grossest, or strangest garbage finds from your beach search and enter them in the “trash contest” during the celebration. Folks can also tag @vineyardconservation.org with pictures of trash, or email photos to: info@vineyardconservationsociety.org.