Aquinnah: Things are beginning to come to life

Happy School Vacation Week everyone! I hope you all started it with a good Passover, Easter, or Ramadan celebration. I know the Community Baptist Church held an early morning Easter service (6:30 am is a little too early for me on a Sunday, but I heard it was good). There was also a kite festival at the Cliffs on Sunday and what a perfect day for it, the wind was not as intense as it was the day before, but it did get the job done. Things are beginning to come to life at the Cliffs; I heard someone mention that Berta and Carla may be opening their store this week, but I don’t have confirmation yet. The Smalleys are working to open a general store in the old Orange Peel Café site at the Cliffs but don’t have an opening date yet. Alex Taylor said that the Outermost Inn will be open for dinners beginning June 9, which will be here before you know it.

At the library this week: The Aquinnah Library Book Group will meet today, Thursday, April 21, at 3 pm to discuss “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register. This Saturday at 11 am there will be a Spring Egg Hunt! Come one and all to search for colorful eggs hidden about. Laura’s “Little Bird” music class will continue Tuesday at 10:30 am. The class takes place outside, and participants are encouraged to bring a blanket, musical instrument (if you have one) and a little stuffed animal. Email jamtejcek@clamsnet.org to register.

This Saturday, join the Vineyard Conservation Society at Lobsterville, Tribal Beaches, or Philbin for the 30th annual Earth Day Beach Clean-up. From 10 am to noon there will be volunteer leaders with bags and gloves, or you can bring your own from home. So many people volunteered last year that the beaches got cleaned up quickly, but you can also turn your attention to the paths at the Cliffs, and any of the sides of the roads around town where garbage tends to gather. Then join your fellow beach cleaners at the Sailing Camp in Oak Bluffs from noon to 2 pm for the return of the Earth Day after-party. There will be food and prizes for the “Trash Contest.” Bring the coolest, grossest, or weirdest thing you found to the after-party, and you just might win a prize. Also, this year, the Vineyard Transit Authority will offer free passage to anyone heading out to clean a beach, and as an extra bonus, will offer free rides to kids and guardians visiting any of the Island’s many conservation properties throughout the whole school vacation week (April 16 to 24).

At Pathways, this weekend there are two music events; the first is on Friday at 7 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Medicine Show. This is a multi-genre project, composed of Vineyard-based singer/songwriters and musicians working collaboratively to create new music to be showcased on tour in venues off-Island. The ensemble features Sean McMahon (pastor at the Gay Head Baptist Church), Siren Mayhew, Miguel Samuel, Bailey Mae Gardner, and Ted MacInnes. On Saturday at 7 pm, The Convertibles will perform hit musical selections from film and television for Pathways, “Season Finale.” Dancing is encouraged. Saturday will be the last performance at the Chilmark Tavern space for Pathways this season. They are working on plans to host some events around the Island this summer, including a dance party at the Orange Peel Bakery for Pride Week, so stay tuned.

If you have been wondering how you can support the people of Ukraine, there will be an Empty Bowls dinner at the Grange Hall on Saturday, April 23, from 5 to 9:30 pm. There will be a light supper, a silent auction, and handmade bowls created by Island ceramic artists. Glenway Fripp is going to play the piano from 5 to 7 pm and will lead the singing of the Ukrainian National Anthem in English. From 7 pm on, the Dock Dance Band will take over. For tickets to the dinner, or just to donate, go to donate.wck.org/team/420568. Money raised will go directly to helping Ukrainian citizens.

You have until May 8 to see “Wampum: Stories from the Shells of Native America” at the M.V. Museum. The exhibit tells the story of cultural preservation. The Wampanoag people have lived in Northeastern America for over 12,000 years. Their nation extended beyond Boston, into Central Massachusetts, and south to Rhode Island. This exhibition unites contemporary Indigenous artists and educators in retelling history from the Indigenous perspective and through a powerful piece of traditional art. It features a 1,000-bead wampum belt made in the style and traditions of the Wampanoag people — a belt that tells their story through its unique design.

Just a reminder that the M.V. Cancer Support Group meets every Wednesday at 5 pm on Zoom. The meetings are open to patients, survivors, family members, friends, and caregivers. The group also provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families. To learn more, call 508-627-7958 or go to mvcancersupport.org.