Cribbage Results

Twenty-five members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club got together on Wednesday and played our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.
The results were:
1st place – David Pothier with an 11/5 + 111 card
2nd place – Angie Fisher with a 10/5 + 82 card
3rd place – Neale Bassett with a 10/5 + 40 card
4th place – Louis Lauren with a 9/4 + 59 card
5th place – Tony Rezendes with an 8/4 + 52 card
6th place – Jack Silvia with an 8/4 + 42 card
There were a total of nine skunks (winning a game by more than 30 points). Only two 24-point hands were awarded.
If you like cribbage and you can play a game in 20 minutes, please come and check us out. We play Wednesday nights at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown and we start at 6 pm sharp!