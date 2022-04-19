Cribbage Results

Twenty-five members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club got together on Wednesday and played our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

The results were:

1st place – David Pothier with an 11/5 + 111 card

2nd place – Angie Fisher with a 10/5 + 82 card

3rd place – Neale Bassett with a 10/5 + 40 card

4th place – Louis Lauren with a 9/4 + 59 card

5th place – Tony Rezendes with an 8/4 + 52 card

6th place – Jack Silvia with an 8/4 + 42 card

There were a total of nine skunks (winning a game by more than 30 points). Only two 24-point hands were awarded.

If you like cribbage and you can play a game in 20 minutes, please come and check us out. We play Wednesday nights at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown and we start at 6 pm sharp!