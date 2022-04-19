Emily in Paris/Halston

1 of 2

I binge watched “Emily in Paris” on Netflix, two seasons, 20 episodes. My husband took a four or five-episode break and then couldn’t resist and rejoined me for the last few. His interest was the fabulous Parisian scenery.

Emily is a 29-year-old employee of a conglomerate in Chicago, which has acquired a French advertising agency and Emily is sent to Paris to bring the conglomerate’s work ethic to Paris. Ha! And that’s where the fun begins.

Criticism of the show ranges from the fact that it’s polarizing and portrays the French as lazy, overly-flirtatious, and sexist. But aren’t we polarized already? And don’t we love our love/hate relationships? See George Brennan’s article on binging “Succession.” (bit.ly/waywsuccession) And what do we owe the French in our Netflix entertainment? Please, please, please, entertain me!

I loved the clothes. The 29-year-old main character wears Louboutin, Dolce and Gabbana, Roger Vivier, Chanel, Kate Spade, and Kenzo to name just a few.

But for me, dress up is flannel Fridays at the MV Times. As I write this I am wearing a Hatley flannel shirt, Baltic plaid, from Québec, purchased at Rainy Day. One of my other favorites I purchased from Trader Fred’s. So don’t expect me to be trying to copy Emily. But I do love watching Emily day after day, night after night, in fabulous clothes.

The clash of cultures is also entertaining. She’s so American, they’re so French. What more is there to say about that? And then there’s the advertising business and the pressure on employees to advance their client’s goals, all while their boss is having an affair with one of the client representatives. Luc has been nominated by the French reviewers as the most true French character and there’s a lot to like in his co-worker, Julien, an African Francofile who gets the best, wildest, and most fun designer clothes for a man.

I also binged “Halston” on Netflix, a mere five episodes. The story entertains on several levels: the man, the development of a fashion icon, the business itself, the investors, the inspiration, his gay life, his decline.

And back to those clothes. Fabulous. Remember when caftans were popular? That was Halston. And those models with clothes hanger bodies? It was great to see them from the inspiration to the runway. And do you remember Halston at J.C. Penney?

Don’t forget Rainy Day and Trader Fred’s. I’ll see you there.