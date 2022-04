On weekdays throughout the April school break, the West Tisbury library offers the community free soup and bread for lunch, with a different kind of soup served each day. Head to the library on Friday, April 22, from 11:15 am to 1:15 pm, where Chef Deon will provide the soup. Free and open to the public. Call 508-693-3366 or email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for more information.