To the Editor:

I don’t often (if ever) respond to editorials or comments as I don’t find the exchanges to be productive.

This short note regards the editorial “Give it a rest.” Beyond the criticism of the SSA for not following the HMS consultants recommendations, I’d note there were 10 recommendations – 8 have been completed and 2 are in progress. That, however, is not my concern about the editorial.

The MV Times, a news organization, has issued many Freedom of Information requests to gain access to decision making and has publicly chastised commissions, boards, committees and individuals for violations of Open Meeting Laws. That the MV Times finds concerns about legislation filed without any public meetings or comments or opportunities for input seems rather odd.

What if, without public involvement, legislation was filed to require the Steamship to use coal powered vessels (or, gasp, nuclear powered)? Perhaps this is exaggeration to make a point, but it is sadly within the realm of possibility that an autocratic administration might do such a thing.

I do believe that public input and involvement and transparency are crucial to our democracy. That’s why I find the SSA legislation to be a local issue that transcends our island and speaks to national concerns.

That is why I am not “giving it a rest” and am responding to your editorial.

James Malkin

Chilmark