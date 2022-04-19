White promoted to senior chief in Menemsha

1 of 5

Chief Steven White, executive officer of Station Menemsha, was promoted to senior chief Tuesday in a ceremony at the Coast Guard boathouse in Menemsha. White was elevated in rank before the crew of the station, the sector commander, and his family members, including his grandfather, Dennis LaLiberte and his grandmother, Mildred Olinger.

“Steve’s done a great job from day one,” Master Chief Justin Longval, officer in charge of Station Menemsha, told those gathered. Longval added the support White has “behind the scenes” was “a testament to his family.”

Longval lauded White for his commitment to the station and its crew and the “strong operational background” he brings to his work.

Longval said White was part of a station (Menemsha) that was “leading the charge,” in many instances, for the whole Coast Guard in fisheries enforcement missions.

“Chief White, no one deserved this more than you,” Capt. Clint Prindle, Coast Guard Sector Southeast New England Commander, said.

Prindle said White set a “wonderful example for the crew”.

White’s wife, Ariel White and his dad, Chris White, pinned the new anchor insignia of his rank on his lapels. White’s daughter, Phoenix, doffed his old cap and his son, Silas, set on his head the new cap with its new insignia.

White thanked Chief Nathan Dlabaj, Master Chief Longval, Capt. Prindle, and the crew of the station. He reserved special thanks for his family.

“I couldn’t do it without every single one of you,” he said.