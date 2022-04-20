Christopher Look III

Christopher Stetson Look III of Edgartown passed peacefully on April 14, 2022, with his loved ones by his side. After many years of battling cancer and undergoing two stem cell transplants, he became a survivor, and was blessed with 15 more years of life. Sadly, due to the many health complications that come with being a cancer survivor, after fighting for so long, his body was done fighting.

Chris was born on October 24, 1954 to Christopher (Huck) Stetson Look Jr. and Marjorie Hope Searle Look, who were both multi-generational Islanders. Growing up with his parents and four siblings in a small house in Edgartown, and then “vacationing” to an even smaller house on Chappaquiddick for many years, the family became very close, forming a bond that will never die. Growing up on the Vineyard, he was always immersed in all that this Island had to offer, from its wild shores to its deep woods.

He always looked back proudly on his days of football glory, playing alongside his brothers at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, where he graduated in 1973. His love of football never stopped. Anytime the Pats were playing, he was right there watching, saying “what I would have done…” Fishing, and later in life, hunting, were a huge part of his life. Working on the swordfishing boats in the 70s was always something he spoke so fondly of. It was a huge part of building so much of the foundation of the hard working, determined man Chris was.

During his swordfishing days, he met his future wife, Leslie Hanson Look during a pool game battle at The Lampost. There was always a debate about who in fact won said game. His blue eyes captured her heart, and until the end they held their brightness. He relentlessly pursued her, highlighting his lifelong attributes of persistence and stubbornness. Turns out it was worth it. They were married on May 24, 1980 at The Island Country Club Inn (now Farm Neck), and in the next few years, had two beautiful children together.

One of Chris’ many talents was construction, and he built two houses where he, Leslie, and eventually his children resided. He had many jobs through the years, from working on the Chappy Ferry, to oil burner services, carpentry, and even starting his own handyman business. He started the Vineyard branch of Invisible Fence in the 1990s and has run it ever since. A member of the Portuguese American Club for years, he was proud of his Portuguese heritage, as well as being a Mayflower descendant.

Chris and Leslie shared a love of the game of golf, which they discovered together, and shared with many friends. With his natural talent for golf, he held the record for the longest tee shot at Farm Neck Golf Club for many years. He was a huge part of originating a fishing tournament for Camp Jabberwocky in the 90s, and always loved teaching his many skills to his children, and anyone who was ready to learn.

He was a family man, and truly had the best sense of humor and the biggest heart! Our big teddy bear, and a gentle giant. He was strong physically, and in his convictions, and he showed his true strength in his fight to survive any obstacles that came his way. He loved so fiercely. If he knew you, he loved you, and that love was strong.

Chris was predeceased by his father, Christopher “Huck” Stetson Look Jr. and his mother Marjorie Hope Searle Look, and his brothers William “Huck” Look and David Look. He is survived by his wife Leslie Hanson Look; his daughter Cassidy Look Jackson and her husband Anthony Jackson; his son Christopher Stetson Look IV and his partner Alexandra Pratt and his beloved sidekick of a dog, Izzy. He is also survived by his sister Diana Butynski and her husband Jack, and their children Lucas and wife Emily, Seth and wife Theresa, Kaitlyn Leber and husband Casey; his sister Joyce Look and her son Jacob Murphy; and his nephews Nathan Costa and Matthew Look, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and others in the big, beautiful family that he was so blessed to be a part of.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Hall on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 3 pm. If so inclined, there will be potluck (Chris’s favorite of course) after the service.

Donations in his honor can be made to Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group and/or Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard.