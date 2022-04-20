Edgartown man sentenced for child assault 

On April 13 an Edgartown man was found guilty in Dukes County Superior Court of assault and battery on a 9-year-old girl. Jonathan Watson, 24, came before Judge Karen Goodwin for a bench trial on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a child. The charge was brought by Edgartown police based on an incident that occurred in July 2020. Both the victim and her mother gave testimony to the court. The victim and her mother had been visiting a family member in Edgartown in 2020 when Watson grabbed the victim by the waist and took her into a bedroom and threw her on a bed.

Prosecutor Jessica Croker and defense attorney Robert Nolan did not see eye to eye about what happened after that. Nolan, who cast doubt on many aspects of the case, argued that whatever occurred, there wasn’t proof beyond a reasonable doubt it was an indecent assault and battery. Croker argued that it clearly was an indecent assault and battery “by the common standards of the community.” Crocker further argued that if the court didn’t find the evidence showed an indecent assault and battery beyond a reasonable doubt, it should then apply the lesser charge of assault and battery. Judge Goodwin ultimately ruled indecent assault and battery wasn’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt. However, she also ruled an assault and battery occurred. Judge Goodwin adopted what she described as a “reasonable recommendation” by the prosecution to sentence Watson to two-and-a-half years in the house of correction, one year to serve, the balance being suspended for two years of probation.

Judge Goodwin ordered Watson to have no contact with the victim or her family and no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. Further, he is to be evaluated “for any anger management issues or any sexual issues” followed by any treatment that may be needed.