Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools receives $223,823

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools was awarded $223,823 by the Baker-Polito administration, according to a press release. The school district was one of 147 organizations to be awarded funding for their “ongoing efforts to address food insecurity issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic” and to allow individuals and families access to healthy and local foods.

The funding comes from the Food Security Infrastructure Grant program, a part of a May 2020 $56 million plan to tackle food insecurity in Massachusetts, according to the press release. The grant program was implemented with recommendations from the state’s Food Security Task Force. According to the release, awardees have been able to make “local, fresh food production more efficient and accessible, lower the production cost, and increase distributors’ ability to partner” with programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Superintendent Matt D’Andrea did not return a message seeking comment on how the grant would be used on the Island.