Real Estate Transactions: April 11 to April 15

Chilmark

April 12, Barbara K. Sumner and Joann Madigan sold 45 Quenames Road to Wilma G. Hancock for $5,000.

April 13, Julianna F. Thorpe, formerly known as Julianna Flanders, Christine Fielder, the Estate of Frances Todd Flanders, also known as Frances C. Flanders, sold a 75% undivided interest in 7 Squibnocket Road for $2,550,000.

April 14, Orland E. Donald sold 45 Quenames Road to Wilma G. Hancock for $2,500.

Edgartown

April 14, Thomas N. Pardee sold 8 Pamela Way to Christian Fay for $1,550,000.

April 15, Everett F. Warner Jr. sold 5 Lenssen Way, lots 13 and 77, and 63 Eel Pond Lane, lots 19 and 78, for $400,000 to Joseph Louis Monteiro and Emily Weedon Monteiro.

Oak Bluffs

April 11, Harvey J. Beth and Eleanor S. Beth, trustees of HEB Realty Trust, sold 62 Springfield Ave. to Valeria Aguiar and Ananais Aguiar for $982,200.

April 14, Claire M. O’Connell sold 0 Oak Avenue to Sim Hopkins and Sussie Hopkins for $515,000.

April 14, Peter A. Thompson, Gordon O. Thompson, and David O. Thompson sold 36 Carole Ave. to James K. Motley and Angela S. Motley for $770,000.

Tisbury

April 12, Christopher Chambers sold 12 Spring St. to Bernard Rencher Sr. and Sharon L. Rencher for $2,320,000.

April 15, Anne V. Bennett, formerly known as Anne Vincent, sold 129 Canterbury Lane to 129 Canterbury Lane LLC for $1,260,000.