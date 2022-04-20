Tiah’s Cove Road closure extended

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
Vehicles will be able to access Tiah's Cove Road up to and including 150 Tiahs Cove Road.

Tiah’s Cove Road will be closed to all through traffic on Wednesday, April 20, and through Thursday, April 21, to continue work on a culvert. West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand said this shift in schedule was because of boat cancellations on Tuesday.

Vehicles can access Tiah’s Cove Road up to and including 150 Tiah’s Cove Road.

The alternate routes beyond 150 Tiah’s Cove Road, including the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank’s Sepiessa Point Reservation on Clam Point Road, will need to use Deep Bottom Road to Bradley Martin Road. For more information, contact West Tisbury Town Hall at 508-696-0102.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here