Back Door is back

The world-famous Back Door Donuts opened up Thursday morning and the apple fritters are flowing. After gaining popularity from its delicious doughnuts served through a nondescript purple door in the rear parking lot of Reliable Market, the shop’s main bakery is now open during the daytime. Tyler Heineman, general manager of Back Door Donuts, said that since opening their doors at 8 am, customers have been steadily stopping by for their doughnut fill. Heineman said he anticipates a solid summer season

“We’re pretty excited about the next few months. We’ve got some new boxes for the doughnuts, and the J1s are coming back, so we will be looking to stay open more often and be rolling this season,” Heineman said.

The Back Door Donuts front door bakery is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 8 am to 5 pm, and the back door is open from 7 pm to 12 am. From Friday to Sunday, the bakery is open from 8 am to 5 pm, and the back door is open 7 pm to 1 am.