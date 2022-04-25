Vaccine bus to return on Sunday

The vaccine bus will be returning to the Island on Sunday, May 1, according to Tisbury health agent Maura Valley. The bus will be offering COVID vaccines at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School cafeteria from 9 am to 5 pm. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine, which can be made at https://bit.ly/3vcF9iJ. The CDC is now recommending a second booster shot for certain individuals.

“Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection further. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time,” according to the CDC website. “CDC, in collaboration with FDA and our public health partners, will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans.”

The vaccine bus comes at a time when there has been a slight uptick in cases on the Island. Last week, Sunday through Friday, there were 43 cases of COVID-19, according to numbers released by the Island boards of health. The numbers for Saturday have not yet been released.

But even without Saturday’s numbers, the number of COVID-19 cases is up to 43 from 29 the previous week. Still, the Island remains at low risk for community spread, according to CDC guidelines. The Island has a 7-day positivity rate of 19 cases, which is based on the PCR tests administered. At-home tests are compiled by the Island boards of health, but do not factor into the risk for community spread. There have been no hospitalizations.