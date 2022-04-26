Becoming a natural neighbor

On Saturday, May 7, at 1 pm, join the West Tisbury library for a talk with Natural Neighbors program director Angela Luckey. The Natural Neighbors program promotes conservation of Martha’s Vineyard’s flora and fauna through environmental education and customized management recommendations, according to the library’s press release, “reshaping perceptions of what is a productive yard.”

Luckey will discuss the importance of thoughtful backyard management to increase native plant diversity, emphasizing the connections between plants, arthropods, birds, and other animals to support a balanced and dynamic system of producers and consumers. After the presentation, participants can sign up for a free consultation with Luckey to understand the specific ways that they can create habitat on their own property.

The speaker has a bachelor’s degree in plant, soil, and insect sciences and a master’s in environmental policy and management. Luckey has worked with environmental organizations like BiodiversityWorks, The Nature Conservancy, and Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, and served as the assistant curator/lead horticulturist of the Butterfly Garden at the Museum of Science in Boston.

At the end of the program, there will be 20 native plant kits to be given away. All attendees will be entered in a raffle to win a kit to take home. The event is free and open to the public.