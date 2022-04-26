Court Report: April 15 to April 22

April 15

Andrea M. Dasilva, Edgartown; 37, uninsured operation of motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Ozeil B. Pinheiro, Vineyard Haven; 38, uninsured operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Sirlei Dasilva, Edgartown; 41, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

Ivete A. Dasilva, Edgartown; 58, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, failing to stop/yield, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Osvaldo D. Alves, Edgartown; 40, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $200 court costs.

Adarlecio S. Do Amaral, Vineyard Haven; 35, unlicensed/suspended (permit) operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Everton P. Desouza, Edgartown; 38, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Mercer M. Kelly, Tisbury; 22, violation of abuse prevention order, in possession of Class A drug: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection, with $200 bail and further conditions of staying away and no contact with alleged victim.

George A. Baird, Aquinnah; 45, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Robes A. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 59, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Jefferson I. Defreitas, Vineyard Haven; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Janair Bento, Edgartown; 39, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, first offense of using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Jesiel Cabral DeAmorim, Edgartown; 45, unregistered motor vehicle, concealing number plate ID violation: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Ryan I. Camacho, West Tisbury; 21, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Diana M. Lozano, Aquinnah; 38, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, no inspection/sticker, motor vehicle lights violation: case closed.

Ryan I. Camacho, Oak Bluffs; 21, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition of no abuse of victim (S. Sanderson).

Diana M. Lozano, Aquinnah; 38, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing.

Pamela Lauriano, Vineyard Haven; 25, in possession of Class E drug: continued to pretrial hearing.

Wagner P. Gomes, Vineyard Haven; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Richard E. O’Connor, Hyannis; 67, five counts of breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 22

William M. Craffey, Edgartown; 59, abandoned motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Jeffrey O. Cook, Oak Bluffs; 59, trafficking in 36 grams or more of heroin/morphine/opium/fentanyl: continued to probable cause hearing.

Juan Milbratz, Oak Bluffs; 22, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court costs by May 25.