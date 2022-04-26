May at the Chilmark library

Next Saturday, May 7, at 2 pm, the Chilmark library hosts Writing for Young People, a monthly virtual group where writers share their work, critique and discuss favorite books in the marketplace — older and newer. If you are working on a picture book, middle-grade, Young Adult story, or nonfiction for young people or if you’ve always wanted to, this might be the group for you.

All levels are welcome to attend this series facilitated by Tracy Thorpe, programs coordinator at the library and holder of an MFA in creative writing for young people from Lesley University.

Good nutrition has a huge impact on your immune system, health, well-being, productivity and more. The library hosts Eat This, Not That with registered dietician and nutritionist Jill Patterson on Wednesday, May 11, at 1 pm.

The program provides science-based nutrition information delivered in a fun way, according to a press release from the library. Participants will learn how to create a personalized nutrition plan and equip themselves with the strategies that will help them eat healthier.

Join your friends and neighbors virtually for this program, Birdscaping: Home Sweet Habitat, on Monday, May 16, at 7 pm. According to a press release from the library, this beautifully illustrated program, hosted by master gardener Joan Butler of Enchanted Gardens, “explores the importance of creating welcoming habitats for birds through thoughtful landscape choices, including native plants vital for food and nesting sites.”

Rebecca Randall Gilbert of Native Earth Teaching Farm and author of “Weedy Wisdom for Curious Foragers” gives a presentation on Wednesday, May 25, at 5 pm. Gilbert’s book on foraging for beginners came from a summer of foraging classes with Camp Jabberwocky at Native Earth in Chilmark. According to the library’s release, “It focuses on a few very common edible weeds and simple preparations, and dives deeply into the philosophy of foraging and of life in general.”

Gilbert has foraged since childhood on the same piece of land. She also raises goats for clearing, pets, teaches indigo dyeing and fiber arts, yoga, and “uses her farm to connect people to nature in as many ways as she can.”

The library’s Tea Club meets on Thursday, May 26, at 4 pm on Zoom. This monthly tasting and talk with teas from around the world offers an opportunity to discuss the taste, origin, history, and producer of the specific tea featured each month. May’s choice is a green tea, Xinyang Maojian, from the Henan Province of China.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information and for the Zoom invites.