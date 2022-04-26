Oak Bluffs: My first plunge

“Hooray, hooray, the first of May! Outdoor fun begins today!” –Old Vermont saying

This weekend ushers in the month of May. Nothing against April, which offered us the blossoming of flowers and a tease of spring, along with lots of wind and cool temperatures. May just sounds warmer, more summerlike — fingers crossed! This will be the month that I take my first plunge, I think …

This weekend also brings back the delightful Wicked Good Musical Revue at the Vineyard Playhouse. Enjoy a cabaret of music and song Vineyard-style with some of the Island’s best performers. Shows are Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at 7 pm, and Sunday, May 1, at 2 pm. Tickets at mvplayhouse.org.

On Saturday, April 30, the YMCA is offering “Healthy Kids Day.” This is a free event for all, which will include lots of body-moving fun, including an obstacle course, rock-climbing wall, a bounce house, and more. Check it out and see all that the Y has to offer, from 1 to 4 pm.

We need to wish Mary Leddy congratulations and a big thank you! Mary is retiring from Vineyard Healthcare Access after 20 years assisting the community with every healthcare and insurance issue. Anyone who had any issue with health insurance (and who doesn’t?) could go to Mary, who would find the answer and help navigate the paperwork. The entire staff at VHCA is fantastic, truly unsung heroes. Located at 114 New York Ave., you can reach them at 508-696-0200.

Down the same driveway on New York Ave., you will find another community gem, the Community Greenhouse of Martha’s Vineyard (formerly COMSOG). If you are not familiar with the greenhouse, drop everything and go take a look — you will be astounded. Even in the winter, it is a place of greenery and beauty. As a member (for a mere $45 a year), you can pick produce and buy plants all year. Of course, this time of year they are gearing up for the season. Soon the greenhouse will be overflowing with everything for your garden — healthy veg & herb seedlings, gorgeous annuals and perennials, beautiful hanging baskets. The prices are reasonable, and discounted further for members. They always have a huge variety of tomato seedlings; I look forward to selecting mine this year! The greenhouse is run by its members, with a board of directors and a small army of volunteers, who do everything from planting and weeding to running sales. Toni Kauffman is the volunteer coordinator; you can email her if you’d like to join the team and help the greenhouse grow: greenhousevineyard@gmail.com. Become a member and get their emails about advance sales and other news.

May the force be with you! May 4 is Star Wars Day, the day the serious fans are separated from those who don’t know Boba Fett from Obi-Wan Kenobi. How did this day become “Star Wars” day? Although the original movie was released in May 1977, it wasn’t until an election in Britain that May 4 became the day. On May 3, 1979, Margaret Thatcher was elected Prime Minister of the U.K. The next day, her political party, the Conservatives, posted an ad in the newspaper saying, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie!” That phrase resonated throughout popular culture, and in 2013, Disney declared May 4 as “Star Wars Day.” Celebrations go on all over the globe throughout the month of May.

Over at Featherstone, the thrilling exhibit “Joyful Geometrics” will be up until May 1, and it will be followed with an annual favorite, “The Art of Flowers.” This year the show will have a special focus on native plants. Community artists can enter any medium in the exhibit, so grab your camera, or paintbrushes, or pottery wheel, get inspired by nature, and drop off your entry on Monday and Tuesday, May 2 and 3. The show opens on Mother’s Day, May 8. Call Featherstone for more detail: 508-693-1850.

The Library Friends of Oak Bluffs meet on Wednesday, May 4, from 2 to 4 pm, and they welcome new members. Also on May 4, the library is offering “Game Night at the Barn” from 7 to 10 pm.

Wrapping up April birthdays, we send bunches of balloons to Melanie Rivers and Tabitha Clark on the 28th, Beth Glynn and Elizabeth McMahon on the 29th, and Penelope Wong on the 30th. Sing “Happy Birthday” to super-mom Courtney Campbell and super principal Megan Farrell, both on May 2.

Send me your news!