Welcome a Shark into your home

To the Editor:

The MV Sharks collegiate baseball team needs host families more than ever. In fact, their 2022 season is in jeopardy over a lack of housing.

We’ve hosted a half-dozen players over the years. My most significant Sharks experience may have happened last summer, when my youngest son’s Little League buddy was in a serious accident; “our” Sharks made this child encouraging videos, put together a Sharks goodie bag, and attended his welcome home parade.

On rainy days last year, “our” Sharks played board games with my kids. One sunny day, our players and our kids jumped in tandem from the Jaws bridge — but first, these guys took the time to counsel a nervous child through his first jump. For my youngest’s birthday, our players escorted him to the pitcher’s mound, where he threw out the first pitch; one of our players even dedicated his home run to my boy. All together, we enjoyed countless backyard Wiffle Ball games and conversations around the table, where they taught us volumes about baseball.

Hosting has been a positive experience, and one we will repeat again this summer. All these guys need is a bed. My family can attest that host families and our entire community stand to gain so much in return.

Moira and Reid Silva

West Tisbury