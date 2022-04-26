Winners of the 2022 M.V. Poet Laureate’s Poetry Contest

The Chilmark library, in conjunction with the other Island libraries and Jill Jupen, M.V. poet laureate, offered a poetry contest this year.

Winners in each of the categories, including middle school, high school, and adult poetry, were announced recently, and their poetry is included on this page. There will be a reading and awards presentation in person and on Zoom this Saturday, April 30, at 4 pm at the Chilmark library.

Adult winners: “Memento Mori” by Fran Schumer, and “Silent Weaver” by Ann Lees

High school winners: “Fragmented Tides” by Olivia MacPherson, and “My Honest Poem” by Alyssa Sylvia

Middle school winner: “Mamie Till” by Peter Williamson

Winning poems

Fragmented tides

By Olivia MacPherson

A tsunami of fragmented thoughts swirl by

so fast I cannot recall

Hope and fear and worry alike

this wave so vastly tall

The sea is both reflective and clear

so deep it never ends

The waves ravinge my solitary home

theirs not much time to lend

As the clock rotates

I make no escape

as the waves toss and turn

I feel the power as they devour

The approaching stays stern

I see the wave and watch it pass

sweeping through the land

It’s just me

watching the sea

But I don’t understand

Although the sea listens

it doesn’t hear my words

I tell it what to think about

but it’s like It never heard

The wave caves in

Its remnants paint the sand

I see another approaching

What will it demand

Olivia MacPherson is a sophomore at MVHRS and lives in Oak Bluffs. She started writing poetry in second grade, and it is one of her favorite forms of self-expression.



Mamie Till

By Peter Williamson



I heard on the radio of the news

Oh why oh why that was so cruel

No clue I had that was my son

Ring ring the phone rang

“Sorry ma’am i have some tragic news for you”

Standing still with no words

“Hello ma’am you still there”

I was so scared still in shock

somehow someway

I knew my Emmett Till would die that day.

Peter Williamson is a seventh grade student at West Tisbury School.



Memento Mori

By Fran Schumer

When we cleaned out my grandmother’s apartment

— she died at 95, 80 pounds, a lump in the sheets —

we found a few rolls of toilet paper.

I lived on my own, on a meager salary

I said, “I’ll take them,”

then looked at my mother

and the cleaner who helped us pack

to see if they were shocked —

my thinking so practically,

their faces blank.

When my friend Liz died, we sorted

through her clothes, beautiful clothes.

I envied her her taste, earrings, apartment

off Madison; all those taxis she took

while I descended into Grand Central

hauling a tote with her Irish sweater, silken shawl,

skinny trendy workout clothes

that fit me perfectly.

Looking up at painted Orion, I realized I missed her,

and wished I’d taken the earrings.

Fran Schumer is a seasonal resident of Oak Bluffs who plans to move to the Island year-round. She has published two nonfiction books and numerous articles and poems in various publications, including the New York Times and The Nation, and she is a 2021 winner of a Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing poetry fellowship.

My honest poem

By Alyssa Sylvia

I was born on February 6th

I hear that makes me and Aquarius and a water Goddess

I had no idea how cold it was because I was just born

And I’m a sucker for a friend with love and blue eyes

I’m still learning how to make cookies

I’m big but everyone thinks I’m tiny

In tiny places I’m big

I was born with a head problem

I’ve been special ever since

I like Titanic a lot

I’ve been told I fold clothes badly

My grandmother keeps teaching me how to fold but I still don’t get it

Secretly I get really nervous when a blue eyed boy walks past me

I have an odd fascination with fidgets+DNA Ball

I assume I like them because they relax me

I guess that’s why it rains cats and dogs

You see Fidgets remind me that I’m not afraid of stress and anger

But I’m scared to death of everything that’s gonna happen the very moment I see a mask

I’m clumsy

Yesterday I tripped over my shoelaces, landed on my phone and it shattered like glass

I’ve never been in the Eiffel tower but I have a fear of getting sick

I know this sounds weird but I Wonder what my dog says about me when I’m not around

He barks a lot and I want to understand him

Hi,My name is Alyssa

I enjoy my dogs, music, pizza, and my family

But I don’t drink water as often as I should.

I have solar power talent

And battery operated singing

My hobbies include

Drawing

Painting

Being with my dog Chevy

Singing

Editing my book

Hiding behind a wall

And trying to convince my dad that I’m wanting to date someone

You see I don’t know much, but I do know this:

I know that I’m a good person

And i know that I will never change

Alyssa Sylvia is a 10th grader at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. A resident of West Tisbury, she has been writing poetry since the seventh grade and enjoys the ability poetry gives her to express her thoughts and feelings.

Silent Weaver

By Ann Lees

A breakfast plate sits

at the other end of the table.

All that remains: a few crumbs,

a half-finished glass of milk,

an empty chair where

only a few hours ago

my five-year-old grandson sat

chattering and munching

toasted homemade bread.

These few strands shine light

on a fragile history, memories

of my own young children—

how it felt as if their places

would always be set.

But silently, slowly, time

unravels the carefully woven

fabric of mother, father, child

and uses the threads to weave

a different cloth.

Ann Lees divides her time between Chilmark and Brookline.