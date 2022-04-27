David K. Abbe of Falmouth passed peacefully in Boston on April 6, 2022.

David was born in Albany, N.Y., moved to Roanoke, Va., and spent his summers on Martha’s Vineyard, first as a young boy, and later with his wife and children in the family home in Harthaven in Oak Bluffs. David’s uncle was local artist Bill Abbe. He loved sailing, swimming, hiking the wooded trails, and local seafood.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cynthia (Bergstrom) Abbe; his daughter, Britta Newell (Ryan); grandchildren, James, 11, Lily, 7, Elin, 6, Isla and Elsie, 4; son, Nathan W. Abbe; sister, Carolyn Smith (Joe); and by 14 nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored.

David will be greatly missed for his humor and zest for life, and his profound love for everything that is Martha’s Vineyard. He will be buried off the coast of the Vineyard with a celebration, on a date yet to be determined.