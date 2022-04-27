The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter; email mkeating@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368. edgartowncoa.com

May 2022

My Life My Health Wednesdays at 1 pm, beginning May 25, through June 29.

Regain control of your health, feel better, and connect with others! A credible, evidence-based program developed by Stanford University with broad experience and demonstrated results in a variety of settings, populations, and chronic conditions. This course aims to address the specific concerns of those living with chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, arthritis, cancer, chronic pain, chronic fatigue, diabetes, and Parkinson’s. Friends, caregivers, and family members are encouraged to attend as well. The course runs for six weeks, and each class is 2.5 hours. Community Health Specialists for MVH Doreen Anderson and Karen Dowd are co-facilitators. Each participant will receive a book with resources and information on managing their chronic illness. All are welcome. This course is on Zoom, with tech accommodations available on request.

Group tour of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Friday, May 13 at 1pm. Join us for a docent-led tour through this beautiful local institution. $9 per person. Please call the Anchors to register.

Tech Time Tuesday, May 10, at 11am. Edgartown Public Library’s technology and reference librarian, Rizwan Malik, will be joining Meris at the Anchors on the second Tuesday of each month from 11 am to noon. Bring your device and your questions. Let’s figure it out!

BINGO! Thursdays, May 5 and 19, from 1 to 3 pm.

Movie Matinees Thursdays, May 12 and 26. Call or check out our newsletter online to find out what’s playing.

Conversation Group. Meets every Thursday from 11 am to noon at the Anchors.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 on Zoom.

MahJong Tuesdays and Fridays, 1 to 3 pm. Chinese and American style. Please call 508-627-4368 if you would like to join us.

Bridge Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3pm. We welcome you to call the Anchors if you’d like to join us!

You must call at least 24hr in advance to register for lunches.

Brown Bag Lunch pickup at the ECOA. Tuesdays, 11 am – 12:30 pm. $3. See newsletter for weekly offering.

Friday Café To-Go! Pickup at the Anchors. Fridays 11 am – 12:30 pm. $5. See newsletter for weekly selection.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty, Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays 9-10 am.

Knitting for Charity, Tuesdays at 10 am.

Mindful Knitting, Mondays at 3:30 pm.