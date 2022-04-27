Up-Island Council on Aging

508-693-2896

Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays

Joyce Albertine, Director

Bethany Hammond, Assistant Director

Susan Merrill, Outreach Coordinator

Jennie Gadowski, Administrative Assistant

Exciting & Yummy News Flash! Our weekly luncheons will be resuming on Thursday, May 26. Make sure to call 508-693-2896 to make your reservations,

A Walk Through Athens Our third live virtual walking tour, Tuesday, May 3, 10 – 11 am. Call 508-693-2896 to register.

Save the Date: Estate Planning & Medicaid Basics, presented by attorneys from the Law Office of Patricia J. Mello. July 25 from 11 am – noon. Please call the office to register.

In-person programming

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. at the UICOA

Legal service offered one or two times a month. Next date is May 11. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

Wellness clinic

Check your blood pressure, learn about healthy living, and discuss health concerns with Lila Fischer, RN, first Monday of the month, 11 am – noon.

Parkinson’s group Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am — A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

Pediatric care Fourth Monday of the month. Appointments begin at 9:30 am. Please call to reserve your spot. Masks required. Toenail maintenance, callus care. No diabetic foot care. Please note this is not a pedicure. Fee charged.

Discussion group

Weekly, Tuesdays, 1:30 – 3:30 pm. Join in us for open discussions of controversial and contemporary subjects.

KNITTER’S GROUP Mondays at 7 pm — All are welcome! Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

WATERCOLOR GROUP Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies, and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor, or medium of your choice.

Gleaned goods: Tuesdays

Virtual classes/ programs

Zoom yoga with Martha Abbot

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:30 am. Martha opens the “virtual doors” at 10 am if people want to chat before class, and class starts at 10:30 am. All are welcome. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for login information.

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert

Katryn is offering her classes via Google Meet at 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! She is hosting 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Please email her at katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga w/Kanta on Zoom

Every Tuesday at 11:30! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904. Join her via Zoom and get back to your yoga practice!

The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline & Be Safer At Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more.