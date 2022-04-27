May Day calling for Chilmark parents

Chilmark School announced it will be celebrating May Day on May 2 through student-driven events run by the fifth grade students, a tradition at the school. The festivities for students and their families will begin at the school at 8:10 am. The school’s May Day event is “a way of celebrating and honoring the arrival of spring. It is also a time to acknowledge and give thanks to community members who have played a role in our lives,” the announcement stated.

Families of the students participate by contributing flowers and baked goods. The students will assemble baskets to be handed out to teachers and community members afterward. The fourth and fifth graders will perform a Maypole dance, which will be followed by games for the whole school.

“This activity is ‘secret,’ as it is passed from student to student within the school. However, we do ask for some parental participation to make this a strong and active tradition,” Chilmark School Principal Susan Stevens said in the announcement. “We would love to have you all with us.”

Parents who would be interested in volunteering as playground supervisors on May Day should contact Chilmark School secretary Mary Ambulos at 508-645-2562, ext. 101.