Veterans’ Corner – May 2022

When I was discharged from the U.S. Army, I was told how important the DD-214 (separation paperwork) was, but I didn’t think much about it until I had to file a claim. Only after becoming the veterans’ agent of Martha’s Vineyard did I realize just how important it is! In order to file a claim, register for VA healthcare, apply for Chapter 115, apply for burial honors, and other benefits, you need a copy of your DD-214 or military discharge paperwork.

If you have enlisted from Massachusetts, the Military Records Branch, Office of the Adjutant General, Boston, MA, maintains copies of the DD-214. They have copies for the following periods: WWII (1940-1946), Korean War (1950-1954), and Vietnam War Era (1959-1972) to present.

If Military Records does not have your discharge paperwork, you need to send a request to the National Personnel Records Center (Military Personnel Records) in St Louis, Mo., for your discharge paperwork. Sending a request to St. Louis will take time — roughly three to six months, or longer — to obtain the paperwork. You can obtain a copy of discharge paperwork (DD-214) by contacting your veteran’s agent for the necessary forms, or by visiting vetrecs.archives.gov/VeteranRequest/home.html.

The DD-214 is available to the veteran, or veteran’s next of kin, if deceased: parents, spouse, children, and the public with the veteran’s signed Letter of Authorization. If your DD-214 was destroyed in the fire of 1973, they can issue a Certificate of Military Service to verify military service, which can be used for official purposes.

Dr. VanBeber is back in Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for all visits. He will be giving the fourth dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster on Friday, May 6, 10 am – 2 pm. All veterans who have received their third dose from Dr. VanBeber, or those who are 55-plus and have a compromised immune system, qualify for this opportunity. Please call 508-693-6887 to make an appointment.

Cape Veterans are holding a food pantry for all interested. They will be operating once a month, as needed. Please reach out to Robert Tankard at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, 508-693-7900, or myself at the Veterans’ Office, so we know how many people we will be serving.

