Changing colors

If you’re waiting for word about the annual Pink and Green celebration, you’ll need to keep your ears open for its new title — Mother’s Day in Edgartown, which will run from May 6 to 8. Erin Ready, executive director of the Edgartown Board of Trade, which is bringing us the weekend’s festivities, explains, “We polled our membership this year, and it turns out pink and green didn’t resonate with people both in title and concept. It started about 11 years ago as a celebration of spring, and pink and green seem to be confusing to people. So we’re shifting gears and refocusing, making sure it’s a celebration of spring but concentrating on Mother’s Day. Edgartown has a lot to offer for moms and families. We’ll still see the great brunches, horse and carriage rides, and fun things going on in the mini park.”

The Mother’s Day essay contest is sponsored by the Edgartown library, and the library will have an open house on Saturday. And there will be plenty of opportunities to shop and sip and eat your way through town over the weekend. There’s definitely a lot going on.

There’s the annual Mother’s Day 5K, now in its sixth year, which will take place on Saturday from 9 to 11 am in Katama. This family-fun, pet-friendly event is a benefit for the M.V. Cancer Support Group. It will start at the corner of Atlantic Drive and Herring Creek Road. If you don’t want to run, it’s OK. Walkers — with or without dogs and/or strollers — are all welcome. Registration is $20 ahead of time, $25 day of, and includes a T shirt. You can sign up online at bit.ly/mdrace.

Another family favorite that will be back this year is the horse-drawn carriage rides on Saturday, leaving from the Harbor View Hotel, which, along with the Edgartown Board of Trade, is offering a $125 promotional rate for the ride. This will include a 30-minute private ride starting at Harbor View Hotel and take you clopping by beautiful Edgartown homes, picturesque meadows overlooking the ocean, and the historic Edgartown village colored in spring for the festive weekend. See bit.ly/hvhride for full details and ride route, or call 508-627-7000.

You can return to the Harbor View on Sunday for its signature brunch. The culinary team has created an incredible menu in celebration of the moms they will be welcoming. Reservations are strongly recommended, so call 508-627-3761.

If you want to work up an appetite before that brunch, you can participate Sunday morning in the one-hour class at Yoga on the Vine, starting at 10 am. Mothers attend for free, but the booking needs to be made ahead of time as space is limited. Email marcatyotv@gmail.com and check out its great Mother’s Day gift sale at bit.ly/pandgyoga.

Ready emphasizes, “It’s the same great weekend, same great celebration — just on a different, clearer name. We have the organization and support of our businesses behind the celebration so there will be lots of fun things to do. We’re excited to get the season going in Edgartown, and welcome the community back as all the stores start to open up.”

For more about events and shopping opportunities, see visitedgartown.org.