A triumphant return

To the Editor:

Hurray! This past weekend the heartbeat of the M.V. Playhouse pounded loudly and triumphantly again.

Diretor David Behnke and the singing and cavorting cast of the Wicked Good Musical Revue dazzled the packed (and masked) house with a rousing salute to Stephen Sondheim. How we have missed the exhilaration of live, top-quality, in-person theater! Bravo! And while we applaud, let’s keep at least two of our fingers crossed, hoping that COVID’s handcuffs on live theater will be put away for good.

Gerry Yukevich

Vineyard Haven