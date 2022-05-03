Adelaide Cecille Francis

Adelaide Cecille (Welch) Francis of Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs died, at the age of 83, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She passed peacefully away at her daughter’s home in West Tisbury, surrounded by her loving children.

Addie, or Andi as she was known to her family and friends, was born and raised on Martha’s Vineyard. She was the daughter of Eleanor Mae Morrill Welch and Chauncey Mayhew Welch. Andi attended Oak Bluffs School, and graduated in the class of 1956. She lived and raised her children on Martha’s Vineyard through 1979, when she moved to Florida, where her eldest daughter lives. She retired from Liberty Mutual in Tampa, Fla., and returned to Martha’s Vineyard in 2015, where her youngest daughter lives. Andi enjoyed traveling over the years, and was fortunate to visit Kauai, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, Texas, Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Illinois while enjoying time with family and friends. She loved daily life with her children throughout the years. She liked dancing and learning, and loved walking with her companion Tink, a sweet rescue dog.

Our mother was the source of strength and light in our lives — our best friend, confidante, and cheerleader. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, determination, love, and devotion to family and friends. She will be forever missed, and live on in our hearts and memories.

Andi was predeceased by her younger sister, Gwendolyn M. Suttles. She is survived by her sister, Mildred L. Scott of Oak Bluffs; her children, Sheila M. Marinelli Woods of Spring Hill, Fla., Lynn M. Merry of West Tisbury, and Dana P. Merry of Franklin,Tenn., his wife Martha Merry and grandchildren Ana M. Merry and Genevieve M. Merry.

Her funeral service will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman Funerals and Cremations of Oak Bluffs. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Adelaide’s memory may be made to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539, or online at animalshelterofmv.org/donate.