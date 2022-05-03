Charlotte Inn achieves Forbes recognition

The Charlotte Inn in Edgartown has been named a four-star hotel in the Forbes Travel Guide’s 2022 Star Awards.

The travel guide is a world-renowned authority and the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas.

The Charlotte Inn is an internationally acclaimed Relais & Chateaux property, and for 40 years has been recognized by the Mobil and Forbes Travel Guides.

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, in a press release. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

Visit bit.ly/Charlotte_Inn to see the Charlotte Inn listing on the Forbes Travel Guide.