Edgartown: What a welcome gift

Hooray, hooray, the first of May. I’m sitting down to start this week’s column after an incredibly warm and beautiful first day of May. I’ve been duped into believing that sunny mornings meant warm temperatures this past week, so I was cautious when I stepped outside this morning. What a welcome gift the warmth and sun were. I know I’ve made it through winter. The flowers and blooming trees tell me so. But my soul isn’t quite convinced yet. Alas, I don’t see much in the way of sunshine for the rest of the week.

The M.V. Cancer Support Group invites those whose lives are impacted by cancer to attend their weekly meetings, which are held every Wednesday at 5 pm on Zoom. Meetings are open to patients, survivors, family members, friends, and caregivers. The group also provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families. To learn more, the contact info is

508-627-7958 or mvcancersupport.org. My mom was a member of this group way back when, and found the support very helpful.

The Edgartown School eighth grade’s final Washington, D.C., fundraiser, a silent auction, is Friday, May 6, starting around 6:30 pm at the P.A. Club. A $10 donation is suggested for entry, and there will be some munchies and our own resident DJ, Darren Belisle, will make sure there is dancing. Come on over, check out the merchandise, maybe make some bids, take part in the 50/50 raffle, and have a good time for a good cause. Bidding starts at 7 pm, with final bids at 8:30 pm.

It’s a quiet birthday week this week. Happy birthday wishes go out to Amy Coffey on May 2 and Sherry Sidoti on May 7.

Next weekend is the annual Pink and Green Weekend in Edgartown, this year renamed Mother’s Day in Edgartown. Celebrate the spring season and Mother’s Day in a family-friendly annual festival in picturesque Edgartown. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, pop-up shops, brunches and luncheons, goodie bags, store specials, snacks and refreshments, a dog show, plant sales, raffles, a 5K run/walk, and much more. Click the Mother’s Day in Edgartown website for a list of events.

The Edgartown library is offering “Mother’s Day Blooms: The Art of Floral Arranging” on Saturday, May 7, from 10:30 am until 11:30 am. Learn the art of floral design by making a bouquet for the special mom in your life with florist Louise Sweet. Louise has more than 30 years of experience designing stunning floral arrangements for the Vineyard’s most beautiful weddings. Registration is required. Visit its website at edgartownlibrary.org.

Edgartown lost another icon with the recent death of Paul Jackson. Is there anyone around here who didn’t know of his gardening talents? He always had such a beautiful garden. A family member recently posted a picture of many of the ribbons that he had won over the years at the Ag Fair. Sadly, Chris Look, Conrad Kurth, and Paul Ronhock also passed away recently. It’s been a difficult few months for our little Island. I’ve said it before, I know, but it is so hard to be part of a small community where these losses are felt throughout the entire village. The load weighs heavily on all of our shoulders when it happens. My thoughts are with all of their families.

The MVRHS Minnesingers will be performing their spring show at the PAC this weekend, Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 4 pm. General admission is $15, $10 for students and seniors. Proceeds will fund future travels for the group.

That’s all for this week. Happy Mother’s Day out there to all the moms, would-be moms, and anyone who fills the role of mom. This year will be weird without my mom, without Don’s mom, and with no kids at home. Have a great week.